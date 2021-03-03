Emmerson's Hot Chocolate and Coffee Stand is hosting its eighth fundraiser to benefit the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clark Glass and Mirror in Hull.
“We will have lots of handmade artwork, baked goodies and pets available for adoption,” organizers said. “All proceeds are donated to MOAS. Please join us for a fun St. Patrick's day themed event.”
