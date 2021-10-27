Emmerson's Lemonade Stand is hosting its ninth event Saturday, Oct. 30 to benefit the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter at Clark Glass and Mirror in Hull from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We had such a great turnout at last years event that we decided to make this more like a carnival,” said organizers. “We will have games, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, cake/cupcake walk and costume contest. Tickets will be sold for the games in hopes to reach Emmerson's goal of $2,000 for this event.”
