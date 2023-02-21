The Madison County 4-H Cowboys and Angels equestrian team competed in Unadilla this past weekend and took home a number of honors.
The state competition will be held in Rabun County in April.
In mounted drill competitions, a group of riders performs choreographed maneuvers on horseback. In the Unadilla competition, there were “quad” and “big” teams, “green” (junior varsity) and “variety.” Each “quad and big team” has a freestyle and a theme. For example, themes for the varsity rides this past weekend included “Angels,” “Michael Jackson,” “Putting on the Ritz” and “Pirates.”
Madison County results were as follows for Saturday:
•Quad Green, 3rd
•Quad Youth 4H, 3rd
•Quad theme Green, 2nd
•Quad Theme Youth 4H, 3rd
•Team Theme Green, 1st
•Team Theme Youth 4H, 2nd
•Free Style Green, 2nd
•Free Style Youth 4H, 2nd
Results from Sunday were as follows:
•Quad Open, 3rd
•Quad Open Theme, 3rd
•Team Theme Open, 2nd
•Free Style Open, 2nd
Varsity team members include Elisa Turner, Linley Hawks, Kadance Wright, Cooper Lee, Taylor Lester, Peyton Bullins and Zach Weaver. Coaches are Meredith Hawks and Scott Hawks.
Green team members are Dalaney Bradley, Lilly Starling, Daylee Bradley, Whitley Bryant, Abby Brown, Laryn Turner, Kara Hill, Vickie Blackwell and Emma Davis.
