The Madison County Fair Association is now accepting applications for vendors.
This year’s fair will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 30, 2023. If you are interested in being a vendor or would like more information, please contact Angie McGinnis at 706-540-0404 or at Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.