The Madison County Fair Association is accepting applications for the agricultural fair, which will be held Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
Those interested in being a vendor can call 706-540-0404 after 5 p.m. on weekdays and any time on the weekend. You may also email Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org to get an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.