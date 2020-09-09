The Madison County Fair Association is proclaiming the week of the fair, Sept. 22-26, as “Proud to be an American Week.”
“We are asking individuals, businesses and churches and schools to display red white and blue ribbons out front of their place,” said organizers. “Once you have displayed your ribbon take a picture of your group and post it to our Madison County Fair Association Facebook page and we will see how far our ribbons have gone. You can purchase your ribbon at one of the following locations: Arthur and Arthur (Hwy 29 Kroger Shopping center), Danielsville Florist and Hometown Interiors. We hope to have our county covered in ribbons.”
