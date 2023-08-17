The Comer Lions Club’s Madison County Fair is set for Sept. 26 through Sept. 30. The fair is a special tradition that takes place each fall in Comer. “The Lions Club members generously give their time and energy to make this hometown event, which has taken place for the last 75 years, a delight to the people from the Northeast Georgia area,” leaders said.

Hundreds of exhibits and twelve community fair booths will be entered in the fair this year. The Comer Lions Club sponsors ribbons and prize money. Those placing 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place win premium prizes for their winning entries in the amounts of $5, $4, and $3 respectively. Youth and adults will be judged separately. Every effort will be taken to protect items, but the Lions Club cannot be held responsible for loss or damage to entries. Those interested in entering a craft, canned good, sewing, crochet, knitting, or artwork should read and pay close attention to the following rules that have undergone specific changes this year.

