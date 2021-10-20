Keep Madison County Beautiful will hold a fall recycling event Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the county government complex.
There will be document shredding, medication take-back and other recycling opportunities. Masks are requested.
Citizens can bring up to two file boxes of documents to shred for free (additional fees may apply over two boxes). Any over-the-counter or prescription medications can be dropped off for proper disposal (please keep in original container if possible).
Other opportunities: electronics recycling (no TV’s or computer monitors), books, ink cartridges, batteries, clothes/shoes and light bulbs
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
