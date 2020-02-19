Madison County Farm Bureau members traveled to Atlanta, Feb. 11 to participate in Georgia Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol. Members of the Madison County Farm Bureau delegation visited with Senator Frank Ginn, Representative Tom McCall and Representative Alan Powell.
The Madison County delegation raised legislators’ awareness of GFB’s 2020 priority issues which include securing funding for ag programs in the state budget, protecting farmers against frivolous nuisance lawsuits with HB 545 and preventing cell-cultured protein and non-animal food products from being labeled as meat (SB 211).
“Georgia Farm Bureau is working on numerous issues that impact our farms,” GFB President Gerald Long said. “Georgia Farm Bureau is well-respected at the capitol because of the work our members do back in their counties and the relationships they have with their legislators.”
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at the lunch GFB held at the Georgia Freight Depot attended by about 550 GFB members and state officials. Gov. Kemp pledged his support for House Bill 545.
“I believe we can find a balance that will protect the ag operations we have in this state and continue to make agriculture our number one industry,” Kemp said.
The governor also said he is optimistic about economic development for rural Georgia.
