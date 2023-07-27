The farming and agriculture economy in Madison County have been built for generations. With one of the highest gate values in the state, agriculture is big business. Still, some long-term farming families are looking toward leaving an inheritance of more than income.
Kayla and Cody Legg’s families are multi-generational farmers. Both had family members, and experience, with industrial poultry farms. Cody had worked in his and his family’s houses since he was a teen. The couple bought their own.
Kayla says poultry production was security.
“It was all we knew,” she explains.
In a generation that has a reputation for not wanting to continue family traditions of farming, the Leggs are working to stay in the business, even if with new conviction and purpose.
COVID, a growing family and a desire to reduce debt encouraged them to change course from producers to processing.
Kayla says that they hope the county will follow their lead to find agribusiness solutions outside of poultry that will help the community, stay rural, and lower taxes.
While the undertaking has been lengthy and complicated, over the past couple years the Leggs have sold their poultry houses and bought new property a couple miles from their old farm. They are working with the county, state and federal government agencies to open a local meat processing facility just outside Comer.
With the consumer-driven demand for local meat sources, Kayla says she has a neighbor who takes his livestock six hours away for processing. She says the area has plenty of business opportunities to grow local processing.
While local officials have been supportive, Legg says the biggest hurdle has been gathering information.
“Poultry houses are easier because the county is familiar with them,” she explains as she recounts the aid she has received from several government officials.
“Everyone’s interested but we don’t know how to maneuver the regulations,” she says.
One item left to maneuver is waste water. Finding an environmentally friendly and economical solution to disposing of the water from the facility has been complicated.
She says she’s been in contact with another processor in Ila who is working through the same issues.
Kayla says the reputation of commercial agriculture may have been that environmental and ethical concerns took a back seat to profit in the past and hopes that perception changes.
“God gave us animals and a calling for the land. It’s our job to properly care for those animals and the land,” she claims.
Her desire is that more farmers welcome visitors to share their knowledge and care for animals and the land.
Terry Chandler is just one farmer who is doing that.
Farming has been Chandler’s heritage for at least three generations in Madison County. Like the Leggs, it is all he’s known, even though he has worked in other areas of agriculture and started farming full-time in 1995.
When he bought his current farm in 1987, Chandler’s knowledge was confined to conventional wisdom. He says his farming methods were rooted in centuries of farming and he never questioned why farmers “do things [a certain way] because it was always the way it had been done.”
Terry’s mindset changed with a two day seminar conducted by the Georgia Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative. While the methods the Initiative suggested sounded foreign, Chandler tried them with great success.
Over time, he gathered more information to completely transform his cattle operation. He says he saw an immediate response to his new way of management.
“We had improved foraging, improved cattle handling and improved cattle health,” he explains.
Chandler says he has always been conservation minded, having some exposure to it from his family experience.
“It was always defensive, not proactive,” he says in giving examples of erosion and animal health.
In his transformation of methods, Chandler says consumers and the public have demanded more intentional agricultural methods. Still, he says that perception of unethical farmers is not the reality he sees.
Chandler says he doesn’t know a single producer that is not trying to “do better.” Whether it is row cropping or industrial production, most farmers have always been innovators, Chandler claims.
That innovation is what will help young farmers continue in their family business, he says. He says he’s in a position to help pass along knowledge to help others making mistakes from the past. A couple of those mistakes might include a heavy reliance on expensive equipment and debt to grow the business.
Like the Leggs, Chandler says the legacy of farming is the privilege and responsibility to care for the land and animals.
“God’s given me opportunities to care for the land and I want to make sure I leave it in a better state,” he says.
Chandler knows what the Leggs are just beginning to experience. The legacy of agriculture is growing families, caring for the land and animals, and building a life around passing knowledge onto others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.