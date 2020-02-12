A feral swine workshop will be held March 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Danielsville at the Madison County Professional Learning Center, 800 Madison Street, Danielsville.
Topics will include disease issues, swine biology, water quality issues, effective control techniques, transport issues, public health and regulations to be followed by a question and answer panel of experts. The workshop will also include a feral swine trapping demonstration.
There is no cost to attend the workshops, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required. More details and registration information is available at www.GACD.us/events.
“Feral swine have become increasingly detrimental in Georgia, causing significant damage to agricultural crops and natural resources throughout the state,” organizers said. “The economic impact of damage caused by feral swine in Georgia last year is estimated at $150 million. A group of agricultural and natural resource organizations are partnering together to bring Georgia’s top experts on feral swine together in a series of educational workshops for farmers and landowners. The partnering agencies will host eight workshops and trapping demonstrations throughout the state. Four of these workshops will be held in Southeast Georgia and four in Northeast Georgia.”
Participating agencies include the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Wildlife Services, Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, Georgia Department of Natural Resources — Wildlife Resources Division, Georgia Department of Agriculture, University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Broad River Conservation District and Chestatee-Chattahoochee RC&D.
