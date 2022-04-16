The Madison County Firefighters Association conduct a pressurized container fire control class Saturday night, April 23 at Madison County Government complex from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Volunteer firefighters from fire departments throughout Madison County and other jurisdictions will be participating.
This is a "live-fire" training event. The public is advised not to be alarmed with the presence of multiple fire department apparatuses or large flames at the location during the event.
“The public is invited to come out and watch your community volunteer Firefighters train during the event,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Butch McDuffie, Chief of the Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department, at 706-340-0000.
