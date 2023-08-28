Fermented food: fad or healthy? Friends of Oglethorpe Co. Library will present the second Lunch and Learn on Sept. 11, in the Oglethorpe Co Library meeting room, from 12-1 p.m. Come learn how to make a variety of fermented foods and why fermented foods are considered a healthy addition to your diet. Lamara Martin, retired UGA biologist, will be presenting the program. The presentation will include how to make a variety of fermented foods. Sauerkraut, kombucha, yogurt and apple cider vinegar are a few of the foods that will be discussed. Bring your favorite sandwich. Drinks and a variety of fermented foods will be provided. All Lunch and Learn programs are free and open to the public.Visit FOL on Facebook or at http://oglethorpeFOL.org.

