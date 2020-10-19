The Madison County Food Bank has announced it will not host a Christmas program this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“This was a tough decision for all but we feel that it is best for the safety of the clients, volunteers and employees,” said Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker. “We appreciate all the help and support and hope to be able continue the program in the future.”
For more information, contact Bobbie Rooker 706-795-5465, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.