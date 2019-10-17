The Madison County Food Bank will take applications for Christmas toy assistance for children up to age 12 on Mondays, beginning Oct. 28.
Applications will be taken: Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the food bank office on Hwy. 98 West next door to the recreation department and road department.
The following items are required in order to complete the application process for Christmas assistance: a photo ID for every adult in the household, two proofs of Madison County residency items (such as rent agreement, utility bill, mail, taxes, etc.), Social Security cards for all individuals in the household and proof of income for all individuals in the household.
“If any of the items are not presented, the application will not be completed and therefore no assistance will be given,” officials said.
For more information, call Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker at 706-795-5465.
