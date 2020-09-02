The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has received a donation of 12 pallets of fresh eggs — or more than 155,000 individual eggs — from Cal-Maine Foods, a Georgia agricultural company that is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The eggs were delivered on Aug. 20 and will be distributed through the Food Bank’s agency network and at mobile food pantries.
“At Cal-Maine Foods, it is very important to us to give back to our community,” said Jeff Hull, Cal-Maine general manager. “We are proud to partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and we know through these donations we can make a difference in the fight against hunger.”
“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation of fresh, nutritious eggs from our friends at Cal-Maine Foods,” said Chuck Toney, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. “Our agencies and the people they serve love fresh food, and we love to provide it. In fact, almost half of the food we distributed last year was fresh or frozen produce, meat or dairy. Our vision is ‘Creating a community where no neighbor experiences hunger’, and these eggs will help make that vision a reality. We are grateful to Cal-Maine for this significant donation.”
The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia supplies food to a network of some 230 partner agencies throughout its 14-county service area. Food is also distributed at mobile food pantries using a drive-through process that protects the health and safety of staff, volunteers and recipients.
In addition to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Cal-Maine also donated eggs to several other food banks and pantries in Georgia. In total, the company donated more than one million eggs.
"Food Banks in Georgia continue to see unprecedented and unrelenting increases in demand for food,” said Danah Craft, Executive Director of the Georgia Food Bank Association. We could not respond to this increased need without generous donations from food suppliers like Cal-Maine Foods.”
Since early March, demand for food at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has increased by approximately 40 percent, and Toney expects that number to maintain at that level or increase.
“With the ending of the federal unemployment payments, we expect to see more people and more people who are new to the food bank system asking for help,” Toney said. “This slow-moving crisis will likely extend well into 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.