The Madison County Food Bank is taking applications to serve children in need this Christmas.
Applications will be taken at the food bank at 1547 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Mondays: Oct. 31, Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. There is no waiting list or makeup date.
