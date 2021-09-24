The Madison County Food Bank will take applications for its 2021 Christmas gift program for children 0 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays only: Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.
Those applying must have a photo ID, proof of income for each person living in the home, Social Security cards for each person in the home and proof of current Madison County address.
Due to covid regulations, only one member of the household will be allowed in and no children. Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.