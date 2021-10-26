Jill Satterfield Middleton, a 1994 graduate of Madison County High School and daughter of Diane Satterfield, of Comer, was diagnosed earlier this month with Stage IV colon cancer exactly one week after giving birth to her third child. Middleton currently lives in Buford and a Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist her and her family with medical and other expenses.
Middleton graduated from UGA in 1998 and after leaving Madison County spent many years living in Germany and then California before relocating to Buford last year. The following is an excerpt from her Go Fund Me page.
“On October 9th, my husband and I welcomed our third baby girl into this world — Naomi Marie,” Middleton wrote.
“She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is perfect in every way.”
But a week to the day after her birth, Middleton began having terrible pains in her abdomen and throwing up. She was rushed back to the hospital and the family received a devastating diagnosis – Stage IV colon cancer that had spread to her lungs and liver.
“To say it was a shock is an understatement,” Middleton wrote. “My pregnancy had been uncomplicated, apart from some constipation issues and pains that started getting worse around 35 weeks. Of course doctors just assumed this was normal pregnancy related symptoms, as did I. Other than that, I had no other warning signs. On October 17th, only hours after I was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed, I was rushed into emergency surgery to ensure my intestines didn’t rupture (due to the large tumor blocking them).”
A colostomy was performed that removed part of her colon and left her with a colostomy bag. The next steps include chemotherapy and other treatments.
“So we have a bit of a journey ahead, all while trying to take care of a newborn baby and our two other children, ages 6 and 4,” she said. “Regardless of the diagnosis, I feel the hand of God all over me and all over this situation. It’s for sure not what I would have chosen, but through it all, I know God has a plan. He’s never failed me before and I know he won’t this time either, no matter the outcome. I’m standing in faith that His goodness will prevail. And I’m a fighter, so I don’t plan to take this sitting down, so to speak. I will war in my spirit and in my flesh until God tells me otherwise, as I don’t believe it’s my time just yet. And even if the doctors say there’s only a 10 percent chance of survival, well praise God I plan to be part of that 10 percent. I refuse to look on the down side and choose to look for the positive, even in this. As I’m sitting here writing, I’m crying, but not out of sadness but out of gratefulness. My heart is so full of gratitude towards God. I know that sounds strange, but I’m thankful for all He’s given me. I look back over my life and it’s filled with His goodness. He’s never let me down before and I know He won’t this time either. But nevertheless, I know who I am and I know that even death cannot hold me, for what is death but a transition to where I truly belong with Him. David and I are humbled by all the people who have rallied to help us in practical ways as well as in prayer. I feel God’s hand in all of this and have a peace that I know is coming directly from Him.”
But Middleton knows she has a long and difficult journey ahead and that she and her family are going to need all the help that they can get. They are currently looking into some alternative therapies to combine with chemo and surgery which will come at a high cost and are not covered by insurance.
“It’s $75,000 for a three-month program,” she said. “Plus, we are in need to eventually hire help for our newborn and other child/household care at a cost that I’m not even sure right now. My mom, friends and church family have us covered at the moment, but we anticipate this to be a long-term journey, and I can’t imagine us sustaining our current care situation for six-plus months without at least some hired help. I’m not one to ask for handouts, and I hate doing it even now, but we ourselves do not have the money, so in humility, I’m asking for any monetary support you feel led to give.”
But even more than monetary help, Middleton said she is seeking prayer for her and her family and ultimately, for a miracle to be performed on her body.
Middleton’s niece, Jaime Wilkins, submitted her story to The Journal in the hope of bringing attention to her situation. Wilkins says that her aunt has been the main source of income for her family of (now) five. She also noted that Middleton has been a “rock” for the entire extended family and is “genuinely one of the most loving/caring mothers you could ever wish for.”
To read more of Middleton’s story or to make a donation, go to https://gofund.me/29a9e7b9.
