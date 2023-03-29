A free genealogy workshop sponsored by the John Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held Saturday, April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hart County Library at 160 Benson St. Hartwell.
“Find your patriot/ancestor,” organizers said.
Participants are asked to bring a tablet or laptop if possible, a note pad and pencil, documents such as birth and death certificates, old family Bibles, etc. Some library desktop computers will be available.
There are a limited number of spaces, and pre-registration is required. To reserve a space, johnbenson.ga.dar@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 706-206-6219 (your call will be returned).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.