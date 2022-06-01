Free sign language classes will be offered to assist with communication between hearing and hard of hearing members in the community. They will begin June 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church Fellowship building. For more information, contact Jodi Cronic at 706-540-9908.
