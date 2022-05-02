The Friends of the Madison County Library will hold a cash-only yard sale at the Madison County Library Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn.
In case of rain, yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 28 from 8 to 2 p.m.
The Friends of the Madison County Library support the purchasing of library materials through different fundraisers throughout the year. The yard sale will feature donated items from the community, from kitchen items to crafting supplies, from toys and books and games to clothing. Items are gently used and moderately priced.
The event is open to the public of all ages and abilities. Not a member of the Friends of the Library? Adults can join for $10 and youth can join for $1.
The Madison County Library is a branch of Athens Regional Library System and is located at 1315 Highway 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.