The Friends of the Madison County Library will hold its spring book sale at the Madison County Library in March.
The members-only preview sale is Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Membership is $20 and anyone can join at the sale. The sale is open to the general public Friday, March 10 through Saturday, March 18 during regular library hours.
The Friends of the Madison County Library support the purchasing of library materials through different fundraisers throughout the year. The book sale will feature all genres of books — mysteries, cookbooks, romance, historical fiction, how-to books, children’s and YA books, and more. The book sale also features some audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, puzzles, and other non-book items. Items are gently used and moderately priced.
The event is open to the public of all ages and abilities. Not a member of the Friends of the Library? Stop by the library today and join for as little as $20 for adults and $1 for youth.
The Madison County Library is a branch of Athens Regional Library System and is located at 1315 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
