The Friends of the Madison County Library is holding its annual membership drive through March.
Membership is $10 per year for adults and $1 per year for children up to age 18. Additional contributions are accepted and appreciated. All funds go directly to providing new books for the library shelves and to library programming.
Friends members enjoy early admission to the two annual book sales and are eligible to receive the monthly newsletter via post or email. Membership forms are available at the library via curbside or during Grab and Go service hours, and on the library website.
The Madison County Library is a branch of the Athens Regional Library System and is located at 1315 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
