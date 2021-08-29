The Friends of the Madison County Library announces its annual fall book sale, open to the general public from Sept. 10-18 during regular library hours.
The book preview sale will be open to Friends members at 5 p.m. Sept. 9. You may become a member of the Friends of the Library on that day for as little as $10 per year for adults and $1 for children.
Thousands of books will be available for sale. Fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, mysteries, westerns – all genres will be represented. There will also be books on tape and CD, and musical CDs and cassettes. Prices are generally $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperback books. Special items may have varying prices.
The Madison County Library is a branch of the Athens Regional Library System and is located at 1315 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
