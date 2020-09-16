The Friends of the Madison County Library is holding its annual fall book sale, open to the general public through Sept. 30 during extended curbside pickup service hours.
Call the library to request “Genre Packs,” which consist of several books in the same genre (mystery, romance, etc) or by author.
Pack prices range from $6 - $20; no substitutions. Puzzles available at varying prices. Yarn is $1/skein; request by color. Customers will be notified by phone when purchases are ready and can pick up during curbside service hours, which are: Mondays, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Madison County Library is a branch of the Athens Regional Library System, named the 2017 Georgia Public Library of the Year, and is located at 1315 Highway 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit the library website at www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.