The Friends of the Madison County Library request book donations from the community for future book sales.
The group supports the purchasing of library materials through different fundraisers throughout the year.
“The book sale will feature all genres of books — mysteries, cookbooks, romance, historical fiction, how-to books, children’s and YA books, and more!” Friends leaders said. “The book sale also features some audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, puzzles, and other non-book items. Items should be gently used and can be delivered to staff at the front desk.”
The Madison County Library is a branch of Athens Regional Library System and is located at 1315 Highway 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
