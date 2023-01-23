A Gofundme account has been established to help preserve Threlkeld Grocery in the Paoli community of Carlton.
“The goal of this project is to protect and preserve an important part of history and community in Madison County, Georgia,” said owners Chris and Shannon Scheels.
The general store at this location dates back to the 1850s with the current structure being built in 1910. It was the heart of the local community until the late 1970s, serving as a post office in the early years, a grocery store and a service station.
“Can you imagine how important it was as a post office during the Civil War with families waiting for news from the soldiers?” said Shannon Sheels. “There is so much history in this little store!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.