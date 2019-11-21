Eight judges and several more lawyers filled the room at the Madison County Rotary Club’s meeting Friday morning.
Supreme Court Justice John Ellington spoke to the club, mixing jokes, aphorisms and serious information into an interesting hour. He said that the Georgia Court of Appeals is the busiest court in Georgia because 92 percent of the appealed cases get to the Supreme Court. The main reason for such activity in this court is the tremendous growth in Georgia.
From 1985 to today, Georgia has grown in population from 5.4 million to 11 million. The number of lawyers has increased from 18,000 to 50,000, so litigation has grown. Courts deal with basic quality of life since they make major decisions about water and waste, education and energy, technology, taxes and transportation. All of these areas have been affected by the tremendous growth in Georgia. The Court of Appeals does three things. They affirm a case, they reverse a case, or they remand a case, sending it back to fix a part.
Ellington offered an interesting analogy when he declared that America has substitutes for almost everything — salt, sugar, etc. — but no substitute exists for honesty and truth. The judicial system deals with three things that are important to everyone — children, property and freedom. He said the court’s intention is to deal with each honestly and truthfully. So, it is important to everyone to protect this system. It might take a village to rear a child, but in Georgia, it will take 11 million people to protect our freedoms.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.