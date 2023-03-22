The Georgia District Anchor Club received a “helmet matching grant” from Pilot International for a 2023 Georgia District Anchor Convention project. Through this grant, the Georgia District Anchor Club received 25 high-quality helmets to combine with the helmets they purchased.

Approximately 40 percent of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries. Three-fourths of all bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and under, and many children are simply unable to protect their heads while bike riding because they don’t have access to quality, affordable safety helmets.

