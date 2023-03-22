The Georgia District Anchor Club received a “helmet matching grant” from Pilot International for a 2023 Georgia District Anchor Convention project. Through this grant, the Georgia District Anchor Club received 25 high-quality helmets to combine with the helmets they purchased.
Approximately 40 percent of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries. Three-fourths of all bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and under, and many children are simply unable to protect their heads while bike riding because they don’t have access to quality, affordable safety helmets.
This international signature project allows Pilots, “The Helmet People,” to place safety helmets on the heads of as many youths as possible. Pilots, in this special project with Georgia Anchors, were able to teach youth to take on leadership roles in learning and sharing about brain safety and how to fit helmets on children in need.
Because of this grant, members of the Georgia District Anchor Club, were able to use the helmets as an Anchor Helmet Project during the Georgia District Anchor Convention at Great Wolf Lodge Saturday, Feb. 24.
Anchors decorated the helmets Saturday, Feb. 24. With the assistance of Anchor Advisors and Pilot Club members they took these safe, fun and colorfully decorated helmets back to their communities to fit and distribute to children and youth.
The participants include Elbert County Anchor Club of Elberton, Gatewood Anchor Club of Eatonton, Madison County Anchor Club of Danielsville, Milton County Anchor Club of Milton, and West Laurens High Anchor Club of Dexter.
During the helmet fittings, BrainMinder puppet shows were used to help promote brain safety, along with BrainMinder coloring sheets to reinforce good safety habits at school and home.
To date, 53 helmets have been presented to children with Pilot Club members assisting the proper fitting of each child.
For more information about the Georgia District Anchor Club visit the club’s website at Anchor – Georgia District Pilot – Pilot Club International (pilotgeorgia.org); or contact the Georgia District Anchor Coordinator, Tammy Dalton, at tdalton12067@gmail.com or call 706-614-6144.
For those interested in Georgia District Pilot, visit the club’s website at Georgia District Pilot – Pilot Club International – Pilot Club, Pilot International, service club Georgia (pilotgeorgia.org) or contact Georgia District Governor Durrett Moerman at durrett4pilot@gmail.com.
“Both Anchor and Pilot are seeking new members of friendship and service to make an impact not on in their local community, but also in the world,” organizers said. To learn more, visit www.pilotinternational.org .
“Pilots and Anchors are working together ‘Making a Difference’ as we are spreading rays of sunshine with the mind set to do more, care more and be more,” said organizers. “You have a special invitation to come join us!”
