Georgia Farm Bureau’s strength in numbers was on full display at the 2022 GFB Day at the Capitol Feb. 8. A total of 480 members from around the state registered and carried messages to state legislators about the organization’s stances on issues related to agriculture.
GFB President Tom McCall emphasized that GFB Day at the Capitol is a prime example of the organization fulfilling its mission.
“The purpose of Farm Bureau is to represent farmers in the legislative arena,” McCall said. “That’s what all of y’all are doing today. That’s why it’s so important to get this kind of crowd, grassroots people to go talk to the folks up yonder that make decisions about what we do.”
Members made legislators aware of GFB’s stance on the Freedom to Farm Act (House Bill 1150). The bill, submitted by Rep. Robert Dickey (R-Musella), which would provide protection for farmers against frivolous lawsuits. The legislation amends the state’s current Right to Farm law by eliminating language that leaves Georgia’s family farms open to lawsuits from neighbors who do not like the sights, sounds and smells of agriculture.
Members also discussed general agriculture issues, animal agriculture, natural resources and the environment, and taxes and budget — topics the GFB Board of Directors identified as priority issues.
After morning visits at the capitol, members and legislators heard from Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Robert Dickey and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Larry Walker III.
Madison County Farm Bureau was represented by Russ Moon, Madison County Farm Bureau President; Mandy Moon; Terry Chandler, Madison County Legislative Chair; Lauren Lord, Sarah Holmes, Madison County Middle School Ag Teacher; and the Madison County Middle School FFA office team comprised of Grant Foster, Gavin Heath, Mallory Lee, Maggie Moon, Corbin Stovall, Emily Wall and Grayson Willoughby.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
