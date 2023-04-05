Book donation

Madison County Farm Bureau and Jackson EMC recently presented a copy of the children’s ag book “I love Strawberries” to the Madison County Library. The donation was made on behalf of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC. Pictured (L-R) are Hannah Wolff, Madison County Library; Kalie Blevins, Madison County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair with son Larkin; and Jean Mullis, Jackson EMC Neese District Manager.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county Madison County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Madison County Library.

