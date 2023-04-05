The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county Madison County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Madison County Library.
“I Love Strawberries,” written by Shannon Anderson and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, follows Jolie and her faithful rabbit, Munchy, as together they find out just how delicious, rewarding and complicated it can be to grow your own food.
Through Jolie’s scrapbook-style journal entries, young readers learn how strawberries grow, what pests to look out for in a garden, why ladybugs are helpful, and much more. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2023 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.
“The GFA is thrilled to partner with Georgia EMC and Georgia Farm Bureau to donate the book,” GFA leaders said.
The GFA began donating accurate books about agriculture to each public library in Georgia in 2016. Georgia EMC joined the foundation in this endeavor in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.