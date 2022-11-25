Madison County native Catherine Ginn is on her way to becoming an Air Force pilot.
Ginn, who grew up in Madison County and attended Franklin County High School, recently completed undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas.
She is a 2021 graduate of the University of Georgia’s College of Engineering as an agricultural engineer. During college, she was in Air Force ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. at her graduation. After graduation, she went to work at Honda Aircraft as an engineer in Greensboro N.C. before beginning her training as an Air Force pilot.
A graduation ceremony was recently held at Laughlin Air Force Base with the first female fighter pilot, Major General Jeannie Leavitt, giving the commencement address. There were only two female students who advanced to the fighter pilot status in Ginn’s class. The other student was General Leavitt’s niece.
Ginn’s parents, Frank and Robin Ginn, attended the graduation ceremony.
“Robin and I were elated to attend the ceremony and see Catherine receive her wings and move on to the next level of training in the supersonic T-38,” said Frank Ginn. “She will continue her training at Laughlin AFB in Del Rio Texas and then will be looking forward to flying something Catherine says will be ‘pointy and fast.’”
