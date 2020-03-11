The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the Goings-On grand opening March 7.
Goings-On at 964 Main St., Comer, recently joined the Chamber.
“This business is hitting the ground running with rental space bookings and other event services for the Madison County community,” Chamber officials said.
“Goings-On in downtown Comer is a private event space perfect for showers, parties, corporate meetings, receptions, church events, holiday gatherings and more,” organizers said. “With gorgeous space, exceptional service, and in-house options we can create and design an unforgettable event.”
Chamber leaders said “their small, intimate space includes tables and chairs with classic décor; clients can work with a blank slate or utilize some of their in-house services to create and design an unforgettable event.”
In addition to private and corporate events at the Goings-On space in Comer, the company leaders said they “plan to become an integral part of the community by hosting several community events.” Follow them on Facebook for announcements on upcoming events, #ifitsgoingonitsgoingonwithus.
The Chamber and Goings On thanked businesses who offered coffee, biscuits and door prizes.
“Special thanks to Burger King, Hardees, McDonalds, A Girls Treasure, Pig Skins, Danielsville Florist, Subway in Danielsville, Gina Belle’s and La Cabana Mexican for their donations to the event,” said organizers.
The Chamber receives multiple inquiries a week regarding small event spaces available for rent in the community, officials said, and are excited to refer a Chamber member who is actively filling this need. Contact Elizabeth, Brandi or Tara via phone at 706-308-2821 or email at goingsoncreativeevents@gmail.com.
OTHER CHAMBER NEWS
•Broad River CCA Trades and Career Fair held: Select students attended a networking and professional development event to make connections with area employers for full-time positions after graduation and for positions as work-based learning students during the 2020-2021 school year. CCA students also experienced the Work Source Georgia Manufacturing Technology Lab.
Local businesses C&M Electrical and Mechanical Industrial Contractors, Inc. and Georgia Metals participated in the event, which was sponsored by the Construction, Carpentry and Electrical Wiring Pathway Programs and the Work-Based Learning Program.
“At the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, we know that a highly skilled workforce is the foundation for economic development and a thriving community,” Chamber officials said.
The Madison County High School Work-Based Learning Program is one more tool for Madison County High School/Broad River College and Career Academy students to become workforce ready, Chamber members said. “Madison County area employers should be #MCProud to have a #MadiCoMadeWorkforce at the cornerstone of their success,” Chamber members said.
•Jones recognized as ‘exceptional poultry producer’: Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member, Cindy Jones, was recently recognized as an “exceptional poultry producer” by Harrison Poultry. “She inspires us in the boardroom, the classroom and in real life application on the farm,” Chamber officials said. “We are so thankful she shares a seat at our table, and we know you are proud of her, too.”
