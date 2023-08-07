Families of Jim Grizzle and Harvey Grizzle of the Royston/Franklin County area and beyond are invited to attend the 2023 Grizzle Family Reunion on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Peniel Church Family Life Center, Sandy Cross Community. Hwy. 51, Royston. The reunion will include a covered dish meal and fellowship activities. For more information, contact Debra Grizzle at 706-498-2903.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.