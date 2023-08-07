Families of Jim Grizzle and Harvey Grizzle of the Royston/Franklin County area and beyond are invited to attend the 2023 Grizzle Family Reunion on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Peniel Church Family Life Center, Sandy Cross Community. Hwy. 51, Royston. The reunion will include a covered dish meal and fellowship activities. For more information, contact Debra Grizzle at 706-498-2903.
