The families of Jim Grizzle and Harvey Grizzle of the Royston/Franklin County area and beyond are invited to attend the 2022 Grizzle Family Reunion, Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 1 p.m., Peniel Church Family Life Center, Sandy Cross Community Hwy 51, Royston, Georgia.
There will be a covered-dish meal and fellowship activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.