The Madison County 4-H Archery Club will hold an outdoor shoot fund-raiser March 28 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Practice begins at 8 a.m. and the shoot starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 in advance and $20 on-site. Early registration ends March 14. Concessions will be available.
“You do not need to be a member of 4-H to shoot,” said organizers. “This shoot is open to the public. Adults are encouraged to shoot.”
For more information, call 706-795-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.