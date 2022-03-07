Madison County Habitat for Humanity will hold a yard sale Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go towards the construction of house number 10 currently under construction.
Visit their office at 1956 Main Street, Comer and check out all the goods.
“There are many interesting things including several Vera Bradley items, a Norman Rockwell collectible plate, many household goods, sleeping bags and much more,” organizers said.
