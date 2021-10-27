Madison County Habitat for Humanity will hold a multifamily yard sale Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Habitat office located at 1956 Main Street in Comer.
Items for sale include books, dishes, tablecloths, a treadmill, table checkerboard, home decorations, new indoor door handles and many other odds and ends. Come out and support MCHFH and the building of house #10.
