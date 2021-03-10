The Madison County chapter of Habitat for Humanity will break ground this spring on a new home in Comer — and it might be yours.
The nonprofit is looking for a family to partner with on the house, and will be hosting four info sessions in the coming weeks about the process for buying the home.
Interested families will need to attend one of the meetings and complete an application. A selection will be made in May.
The new Habitat house will be built on a lot near Railroad Ave. and Flint St. in Comer. Construction is expected to be completed in March 2022.
The family that buys the house will be chosen based on three criteria: its level of need, commitment to the project, and ability to pay the mortgage.
Habitat requires that a recipient family has lived in Madison County for at least one year. The family must also commit to volunteering 500 hours of work on the construction site.
“But if you bring along your uncle and your best friend, their hours count, too,” said Ruthie Holloman, board president of Habitat’s Madison County chapter.
Habitat homes come with several financial benefits for buyers. The houses are sold at cost and require a down payment of only $1,000. The non-profit also functions as the lender and provides its homeowners with a no-interest mortgage.
Partner families typically end up paying about half of the appraised value of a Habitat home, Holloman said.
The upcoming build on Railroad Ave. will mark the tenth Habitat house to go up in Madison County since the chapter formed in 1998.
Interested in the new Habitat home? Applicants will need to attend one of the meetings, and should register in advance at mcghfh.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mcghfh.org.
To ensure safe distancing, spaces at the meetings are limited and Habitat asks that only two members of each family attend. Masks will be required.
Upcoming meetings for Habitat home
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16
Trinity Baptist Church, 2411 U.S. 29, Danielsville
10 a.m. Saturday, March 20
Colbert Baptist Church, 65 S. Fifth St., Colbert
7 p.m. Thursday, March 25
Comer Baptist Church, 2054 Main St., Comer
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30
Location TBD, check mcghfh.org for details
