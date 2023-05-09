Habitat selects next partner family
Madison County Habitat for Humanity has announced the selection of their next partner family.
Andrea Bradford of Comer will soon begin her sweat equity to turn this lot into her home. Brad Smith, chairman of the Family Selection Committee said, “Andrea was a pleasure to work with during the application and selection process. She is a hard worker and will be a great asset to our Habitat Family!”
Organizers say they hope to start early June.
“We are always looking for more volunteers, with and without experience!” they said.
Anyone interested in volunteering or getting to know the MCHFH team is invited to join their 25th Birthday Celebration to be held at 2 p.m., May 20 at The Perch in Comer. Learn more at mcghfh.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mcghfh.org.
