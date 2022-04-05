Madison County Habitat for Humanity will hold a yard sale in the office at 1956 Main Street in Comer Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Downtown Comer is a great place to come for great pastries and breads at the Comerian, coffee at Comer Coffee Company, and lunch at Maggies or La Cabana, all in walking distance from MCHFH!” organizers said. “The park next to the office is a great place to picnic and play with a dog or frisbee, too!”
The next MCHFH sale will be May 14.
“We are excited about an upcoming special display of linens, needlework, glassware, and other items that are perfect for entertaining,” said organizers. “Also, on that day there will be ‘A Taste of Madison County’ going on in Comer.”
