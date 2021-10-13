The first Halloween in Memorial Park in Danielsville sponsored by The John H. Jones Lodge #348 will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29.
All county businesses, churches and government offices are invited to participate in this event. Those wanting to participate should sign up by Oct. 21.
