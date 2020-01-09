The seventh-annual Harmony House Child Advocacy Center Chili Cook-Off will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Elberton Civic Center.
This fundraising event will benefit victims of child physical and sexual abuse as well as adult sexual assault and the support services provided for them. Tasting begins at 4 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Admission is $5/adult, $2.50/ ages 6-12 and 5 and under tasters are free. Admission includes, one sample of each chili, choice of bread, sweet tea as well as one cake walk.
Bowls of chili as well as dessert and other beverage options will be available for purchase at the event. A cake walk, and raffle will also be a part of this year’s event. Chili entries are $25 for one entry and $15 for each additional. To participate with a chili entry, or to purchase tickets, contact HHCAC at 762-533-0113 or go to harmonyhousecacsac.org.
