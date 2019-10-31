The Harrison Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Brunswick stew fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire hall on Wildcat Bridge Road. Quarts are $8 each. To purchase, see any fireman or call Shirley Brown at 706-498-3755. Quarts may also be purchased the day of the sale, as long as supply lasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.