The Harrison Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Brunswick stew sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 for $8 a quart.
The fire department is located at 3710 Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston, GA 30662.
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 27, 2020 @ 3:39 pm
