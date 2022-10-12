Tracy Adkins remembers strange things happening when she worked at a movie theater during her college days, like lights turning off and on by themselves and doors opening and closing without explanation.
“I know what I witnessed,” she said. “It definitely made me wonder what was going on.”
The Athens resident is drawn to ghost stories. So, she set out to gather stories from those in Athens and beyond, publishing two books on tales of hauntings. Her latest book is “Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: History and Haunting of North Georgia.” And she’ll be at the Madison County Library to talk about the book at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. The work is a follow up to her first book, “Ghosts of Athens.”
“My favorite kind of story is where people will report the same thing happening over a large period of time, like at the Ware-Lyndon House there are reports of a man dressed in black on the stairwell pacing that go back decades,” said Adkins. “And people are still reporting that as recently as this year. I think those are fascinating and what’s going on with that where people will see the same thing over time.”
Adkins, who has a background as a technical writer, was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and moved to Georgia at 9. She went to Berry College and transferred to the University of Georgia in 1990 to finish school. She was a technical writer for a software company for 17 years and now enjoys, writing fiction and screenplays on top of her research of ghost stories. She is planning to release “Ghosts of Asheville” next year and said she’s busy with romantic comedy screenplays, while also planning to write a science fiction novel.
Adkins’ books about ghosts include a number of interviews with people who report ghostly experiences.
“I interview people and for the most part it’s first-hand stories,” she said. “They either live or work in these places that have spooky stuff going on. So they tell me their first-hand account of what happened to them. Once I get some ghost stories for a place, then I’ll do the historical research and dig into the past of the location.”
Sometimes people are ready to talk and sometimes not.
“A lot of times people will approach me and say I had this experience and I can tell you about it,” she said.
“Some people have a lot of hesitation about talking about it if they have these experiences, because they don’t want to be held up to ridicule.”
Adkins said that whenever she travels, she looks for books with local ghost stories and often finds them in towns.
“I’ve always enjoyed ghost stories and what I started doing was when I’d travel, I’d go to a little bookstore and ask them if they had a book of local ghost stories, and most places would say, ‘Yes,’ and so I’d buy that book and that would be my souvenir for the trip,” she said. “I got a good collection of these and I was wondering, ‘Why doesn’t Athens have a book like this?’ Because I knew we had stories. I had lived in Athens since 1990, and I heard stories about different places and I actually waited a few years for somebody to write the book, but nobody ever did. And so I decided I do it myself.”
There aren’t any stories about ghosts in Madison County in Adkins’ book, but there are plenty from around north Georgia, including Athens, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes and White counties.
Some of the locales in the book include Ashford Manor, the R.E.M. Steeple, the Oconee County Welcome Center, Smithonia Plantation, the Fitzpatrick Hotel, Berry College, the Stovall House, Hardman Farm, the Chastain-Brawley House and the Old Pickens County Jail.
Adkins, who has a Ghost of Athens Facebook page, said people across the world share ghost stories.
“I think people are just really intrigued and fascinated with the unknown in any capacity,” she said. “And there are so many reports of these ghost stories, not just here, but it’s all over the world. Every culture has ghost stories. So why do so many people have these experiences? And why does it continue?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.