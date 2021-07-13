Natural health advocates and various medical personnel are gathering to provide a free health education and screening Expo at Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park on July 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a variety of health screenings offered, including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, body mass index and more. The first 200 participants will receive a gift. This free, family event will also provide activities for children.
In case of rain, the event will be held at the adjacent Farmer's Market building at 1914 Madison Street in Comer.
For more information, call Jacin Labrador at 678-447-2245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.