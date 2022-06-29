— Submitted by Madison County Extension and UGA SNAP-Ed
Drinking water is essential to overall health. Water curbs hunger, boosts energy, protect joints and organs and helps you stay cool in the summer heat.
If you would like to learn more about ways to stay hydrated sign up for the Drink Water, Georgia Texting Campaign from the convenience of your phone. The goal of campaign is to promote healthy beverage choices like drinking water and decreasing your intake of sugary drinks.
If you are looking for motivation or a reminder, sign up for the Drink Water, Georgia! Campaign before July 6 by texting WATER or AGUA to (833) 712-1267! The texting campaign is available in both English and Spanish.
How does it Work?
Campaign participants receive two-to-three weekly text messages about drinking water and reducing sugary drinks for two months starting in July. Messages include:
•setting goals for overall health
•fun and easy recipes
•motivation to keep drinking plenty of water
•links to resources on Water.Foodtalk.org
One of previous years’ participants texted back with the following message:
“During the first week of last month, I began to not drink as much water as I usually do. I was in a slump. I read your text one morning and got back on track drinking more water! Sometimes more than eight glasses a day! Thanks.”
Sugary drinks include a wide range of beverages such as soda, fruit-flavored drinks, sports and energy drinks, teas, and flavored coffee. Beverage companies spent over $1 billion to market sugary drinks in 2018.
Join UGA SNAP-Ed to start winning this health battle and start texting. Don’t miss the chance to opt-in to receive your messages and have a chance to win a reusable water bottle. Join others across the state staying cool and healthy this summer. This opportunity will raise awareness about the importance of healthy drink choices.
“It’s been 2 weeks since I had a sugary drink. Thanks for the encouragement.”
Drink Water, Georgia previous text participant
For more information about the Drink Water, Georgia! Campaign, contact Madison County Extension at 706-795-2281 or email uge1191@uga.edu.
