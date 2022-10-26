Ian Heath and Beau Knight of the Madison County FFA chapter were two of five Georgia FFA members who were selected to participate in the 2022 Legislative Livestock Show at the Georgia National Fair.
Each year at the Georgia National Fair, the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) hosts the Legislative Livestock Show. This show is a partnership between GDA, theGeorgia National Fair, the Georgia General Assembly and Georgia’s 4-H and FFA programs. This show allows junior livestock exhibitors to engage with policy makers and help share the value of the junior livestock program and agricultural education in Georgia.
The Legislative Livestock Show is a friendly competition between the respective chairmen of the House and Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committees, Representative Robert Dickey (R-Musella) and Senator Larry Walker (R-Perry). The participating members of the General Assembly were invited by the chairmen to join 4-H and FFA members in the ring to show this year's animal of choice, market swine.
The Georgia FFA Association asked five members from across the state to participate in coaching Georgia’s lawmakers. These members are Ayden Wilharm from Effingham County, Kenna Corbett from Echols County, Miley Dysart from Pike County, Ian Heath from Madison County and Chandler Lampp from Jackson Empower. The legislators paired with these members include Senator Billy Hickman (R-Statesboro), Representative John LaHood (R-Valdosta), Representative Beth Camp (R-Rincon), Senator Sonya Halpern (D-Atlanta) and Representative Terry England (R-Auburn).
“While the legislators might have been competing to display their show skills and knowledge learned from the students, the real winners were all of the participants who were able to show off the importance of Georgia’s number-one industry, agriculture,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.